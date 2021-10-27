WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District budgeted for 200 fewer students this year than last year. Instead, enrollment only dropped by three students.
According to data presented during Tuesday’s school board meeting, the district had 7,338.45 full-time equivalent students in October. The number continues a five-year trend of flat or declining enrollment, but is still more students than the 7,132 school officials expected.
The higher-than-expected student enrollment number is “great news,” district spokesperson Diana Haglund said. But, she noted, enrollment could change throughout the school year.
Wenatchee has seen some growth during the current school year. From September to October, enrollment is up 27 students, excluding Running Start.
Enrollment in Running Start, which allows high school students to attend a community college free of charge, earning both high school and college credits, increased by 23 students from last year.
Overall enrollment over the past five years has been in a nearly consistent decline. October’s enrollment represents a 40-student drop from October 2020 and a drop of more than 450 students from October 2016. Excluding the 2019-2020 school year, the average enrollment for the district has fallen each of the past five years.
The trend is expected to continue “to some degree,” Haglund said, “due to the expansion of Pinnacles Prep Charter School and declining birth rates over the next several years.”
Currently, Pinnacles Prep serves grades six and seven. In Wenatchee, sixth-grade enrollment is up about 14 students from last June, while it declined about 36 seventh graders during the same time frame.
The district’s Wenatchee Internet Academy has seen the most significant decline. The academy’s average annual enrollment this year is 178 students, which is a 285-student decline from last year. The online program serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Haglund said the school’s enrollment peaked during the height of the pandemic.
“We fully did anticipate that we would see a dip in enrollment going into this school year with the return of in-person instruction,” Haglund said. “However we do know that some parents were concerned by the insurgence of the delta variant and did decide to continue their students” at the internet academy.
Haglund said the academy will continue to be an option for families.
Not every school has had a dip in enrollment.
Wenatchee High School has seen the largest increase in enrollment over last year, adding 164 students.
“With a return to in-person learning, many students who had unenrolled or participated in other learning options were returning back to their brick and mortar school for full-day instruction,” Haglund said.