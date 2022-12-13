WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has begun a two-month budget review that could ultimately result in staffing reductions.
“Right now, we’re working on some guiding principles and goals for the budgeting process,” Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle told the school board Tuesday night.
At the school board meeting, Eagle outlined the timeline the district will take to develop “budget scenarios” the school board plans to select from.
“If we can meet that timeline, then at the last board meeting in late February, we hope that the board will be able to select a scenario for us moving forward,” Eagle said. “Again, this is an aggressive timeline in terms of the budgeting process.”
Eagle said he is confident the timeline and a February decision is doable after discussions with the cabinet team, board members and recently hired finance director Sean Fitzgerald.
The district has begun an education effort to explain the budget, and what the next few months will look like.
“We have been trying to actively get some information about our budget challenges out,” Eagle said. “And I’ve been working proactively with our cabinet team and fiscal staff and union leadership to communicate how the budget works and some of the challenges that we are facing with decreasing enrollment.”
Eagle said he toured each building in the district to meet with staff and discuss “our budget, our budget process and some of the challenges we face going into next year.”
Wenatchee developed a dedicated budget page on it's website that includes a “frequently asked questions” section including “When will the District notify staff of any potential layoffs?”
“We hope to have a clearer picture of any reductions that would need to be made by the end of February,” the answer reads. “By maintaining this timeline, we can provide staff with the earliest notice possible about plans for budget reductions.”
In response to a question about whether the district would have enough retirements and resignations to offset budget constrictions and prevent layoffs, the site reads, “While attrition will help the district’s budget, it will likely not completely address all the challenges.”
The district frequently cites declining birthrates, increased staffing levels, decreasing regionalization funding and a lack of additional COVID-19 funding as factors impacting the district budget and the decreased revenue.
Once the district develops the “budget guiding principles and goals" administrators plan to share the principles and an additional budget reduction timeline with staff in late January, before developing the budget scenarios in early February. The plan is for the different budget scenarios will ultimately be presented to the board in late February.
In August, Eagle told the board the budget would likely be a focus, and that he planned to “work closely with our fiscal department, our HR team, our cabinet team, union leadership and the board as we begin to adjust our budget to better align with our decreasing enrollment trends over time.”
Tuesday night, the board established a two-member budget committee consisting of members Martin Barron and Laura Jaecks.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do here in January and February on the budget,” Eagle said.
