WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has begun a two-month budget review that could ultimately result in staffing reductions.

“Right now, we’re working on some guiding principles and goals for the budgeting process,” Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle told the school board Tuesday night.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?