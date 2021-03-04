WENATCHEE — Summer school in the Wenatchee School District will expand to 450 students in 2021, and it will be open to all students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Previously, summer school was for migrant students only.
The 450 students is about twice the number recruited to attend in years past, Nadya Bush, the district's assistant director of special programs, told school board members Tuesday.
The five-week summer session — Monday through Thursday from June 28 to July 29 — will take place at a couple of sites, yet to be determined.
“We will also work with community partners. We’re exploring agencies in the community who can come to our program and be guest speakers or have some fun,” Bush said.
Registration will be open from April 1 to May 15 online. Bush said the website — wenatcheeschools.org/summer/index — will have all the offerings so parents can see what is offered at each grade level in English and Spanish. Paper registration is also an option.
Bush said information about summer school will be presented to parents during conferences next week.
“We will be mapping out how to deliver services to middle school kids. We will have recruitment. It will basically be open to Pioneer, Orchard and Foothills kids. Everyone will be invited to participate,” Bush said.
For grades nine through 12, Bush said the focus will be on students who have incomplete credits or who are failing. "Staff will be hired to work with those kids on credit completion for both high schools,” she said.
The migrant program could be partnering with Wenatchee Valley College for a Leadership Academy for secondary students, she said, involving half-day activities for leadership and half-day STEM.
“We’ll see how it will work out between us,” she said.