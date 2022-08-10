Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is looking to hire a new executive director of business and finance.

The cabinet-level position oversees the “annual budget development process, administration and long-range financial planning for the district,” according to a job description. Janette Jeffris, who previously served in the role, is listed in the resignation portion of the June 28 district personnel report.



