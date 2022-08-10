WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is looking to hire a new executive director of business and finance.
The cabinet-level position oversees the “annual budget development process, administration and long-range financial planning for the district,” according to a job description. Janette Jeffris, who previously served in the role, is listed in the resignation portion of the June 28 district personnel report.
According to the job posting, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in education, business or public administration, with a master’s preferred, and prior experience in the field, among other qualifications. The salary range for the position is $174,398 to $179,669.
The Wenatchee School Board held a public hearing Tuesday on the district’s 2022-2023 budget, a process Jeffris was heavily involved in, giving several presentations on the proposal in the past few months.
According to a budget presentation from Tuesday’s meeting, the district forecasts $139,153,518 and $141,474,588. Both revenue and expenses are forecasted to decline yearly through the 2025-2026 school year.
Wenatchee also projects a nearly 600 student decline in enrollment between the 2022-2023 school year and the 2025-2026 school year. According to the presentation, “staffing will continue to be adjusted” as enrollment declines and “class sizes will increase from current levels.”
Wenatchee cites declining birth rates, the opening of Pinnacles Prep Charter School and the closure of the Alcoa plant as contributors to the enrollment decline.
Tuesday’s meeting was Bill Eagle’s first in his return to Wenatchee as interim superintendent. The board will adopt a budget for the upcoming year during the Aug. 23 board meeting.
