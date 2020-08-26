WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday approved its budget for the coming school year with a general fund that is about $5 million heftier than last year's.
Part of the growth comes from COVID-19-related expenses that include buying new technology and services funded by federal grants.
Other revenues in the $117.8 million general fund budget, up from $113 million last year, are from increases in state funding for things like special education and vocational programs.
The increase is also due to the return of levy revenues previously capped by the state.
The district this school year will collect about $10.3 million in local levy funds, compared to $7.8 million last school year. The cost to taxpayers is estimated at $1.73 for every $1,000 of assessed property values this year, compared to $1.50 capped rate collected last year.
In 2021 and 2022, the district will collect about $12 million a year, at a rate of about $2.10, which is the full amount voters approved in 2018.
The rate cap was imposed as part of the state’s reworking of the basic education funding formula that came with a levy swap several years ago that left districts statewide struggling to rebalance their budgets.
The Wenatchee School District at the time cut several million dollars from its spending. Last year, it dipped into its reserve funds by $875,000 to make up the difference.
The approved budget for this year dips into reserves by $106,970, but projections show this is the last year that will happen.
That’s if everything goes according to plan, said Janette Bumgarner, the district’s new finance officer. A lot could change as the district and the state adapt to providing education during a pandemic. State revenues are expected to fall, which could have an impact on local school funding.
The district also is anticipating fewer students, the continuation of a trend seen for the past few years. The enrollment decline is being compounded with transfers expected next year with the start of a new charter school.
The district is anticipating 7,361 full-time equivalent students this year, up from 7,347 last year. The increase is temporary, though. Next year, the projection is for 7,346 students.
The district this year has 570 full-time equivalent teachers and 339 classified employees, also increases from last year.
The budget now goes to the state for final approval.