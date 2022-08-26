WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board set aside millions this week to construct softball facilities at Wenatchee High School. However, it’s still unclear when the team could take to the new field.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, board members unanimously approved a resolution that designated $4 million “in General Fund reserves for this specific purpose.”
“If the final quote exceeds $4 million dollars, the board would need to look at approving additional funds,” District spokesperson Diana Haglund wrote in an email Thursday. “Construction costs appear to be a moving target right now.”
The field construction is part of a voluntary resolution agreement Wenatchee entered into with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights last November to resolve a complaint that the district violated an anti-discrimination law known as Title IX.
The difference between the facilities provided the school’s baseball and softball teams is the issue. While the baseball team plays on a recently renovated field near campus, the school’s softball team plays at Walla Walla Point Park, nearly three miles away.
Title IX requires schools or educational programs that receive federal funding to provide the same quality of facilities, regardless of funding source. The differences between facilities has existed for years. A 2018 bond, which would have in part funded additional softball facilities, failed.
Under the agreement, Wenatchee assessed its facilities and found differences, including dugouts, scoreboards, locker rooms, cages, press boxes, permanent fencing and proximity to campus.
Wenatchee then submitted the assessment and a plan to resolve the differences by a March 1 deadline. Haglund said the district received a July 15 letter from OCR responding to the plan. It now has an Aug. 31 deadline to submit a response.
Once a plan is formally approved, Wenatchee will need to provide regular updates to the OCR.
The district has identified two locations for the field on the school’s campus: the baseball field near the track and the practice football field. Each plan would cost between $4 and $5 million, and both are still under consideration.
Haglund said the timeline for construction of the new facilities is still dependent upon OCR’s approval.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone