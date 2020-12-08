WENATCHEE — Health and safety challenges are having such an impact on staffing in the Wenatchee School District, it is causing the school board to slow down on bringing more students back to the classroom on a part-time basis.
Last week, the school board decided to bring back just third graders on Dec. 14, scrapping plans to have fourth and fifth graders return at the same time. At last week’s school board meeting, Kelly Lopez, the district's executive director of human resources, gave a presentation to the board to demonstrate what principals are dealing with on a daily basis that allows classrooms to be open or forces classrooms to go offline.
The school district has to follow certain guidelines in order to keep buildings open, she said.
“We have what are called Class-A symptoms and Class-B symptoms. Class A is the more serious with the loss of taste or smell. Class B is a runny nose, cough and headache. We treat them similar and different,” Lopez said. “You do not go to work at least for the day if you have just one B symptom. If it is resolved in 24 hours, you get to come back to work. If it lasts more than 24 hours, you have to get a test or you are out for 10 days.”
Class A symptoms are not as common. If you have Class A symptoms or multiple Class B symptoms, you have to do a COVID test or you are out for 10 days.
“You can see the impact that would have on a building for some very common issues that people have. This also goes for students. This is not just for staff,” Lopez said.
One of the big things is COVID exposure. Lopez said schools are dealing with this every day, but not within the building. It is primarily coming from outside the building.
An example is having dinner with someone who has since tested positive for the virus. An exposure is being less than 6 feet from someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 for a cumulative of 15 minutes or more.
Lopez said this is not just being in the same room with someone when you are socially distant or being around someone who was around someone who tested positive.
“That is the one we deal with the most — 'I was around someone who was around someone who was positive.' That is not considered an exposure,” she said.
“If you have a child who tests positive, but you are negative, you are out for your child’s 10-day period, but your 14-day quarantine. That is a 24-day window, assuming you don’t have anyone else in your house who tests positive,” Lopez said. “That is a pretty big deal.”
For the most part, schools do not get a warning sign. People don’t always know the night before they start showing symptoms. They wake up with a runny nose or somebody calls and says they tested positive.
These are last-minute things we need to hurry up and find someone to fill these in-person classes, she said.
“Right now, we are just not able to get subs. It’s not for lack of them wanting. They are in the same place. They have exposures. They have positives. They are scared,” Lopez said. “We went so long without having subs working; they also found other jobs. They also have the opportunity for unemployment. A good chunk of them were in our high-risk category as well — our retired teachers.”
Lopez said the district has been able to keep kindergarten to second grade ongoing by not relying on subs.
“This would be quite difficult when we are thinking about bringing back (grades) 3-5. One of the deciding factors — we can maintain the K-2 because we can move these other staff members into it,” Lopez said. “Once you expand that, you have more people you have to try and cover, and it gets harder and harder for in-person (schooling).”