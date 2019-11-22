WENATCHEE — Students who live along 11 Wenatchee School District bus routes are being notified this week that winter schedules go into effect Dec. 2.
The changes are to some of the pick-up and drop-off locations on routes 6, 8, 10, 11, 24, 25, 26, 36, 40, 42 and 43. All other routes will remain unchanged. If it snows before then, parents along the routes will get an automated phone call.
Winter routes are implemented to provide the safest bus transportation possible for students during the winter months. The stops affected typically are those on hills or up canyons where the bus can’t turn around in the winter.
The timing of when winter routes are first implemented depends on the weather forecast. Several years ago, the winter routes weren’t called for until January.
Bus drivers are handing out paper notices to students on the affected routes this week. Parents with questions about specific stop locations also can call the district transportation office at 662-6168 or talk to the bus driver.
Information about weather-related school delays and closures is posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.