WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has called a special board meeting for Monday to consider a return of students to full-time instruction.
This special board meeting comes after Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday approved the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a 3-foot social distancing guideline between students in school. The CDC had previously endorsed a 6-foot rule.
Superintendent Paul Gordon on Tuesday said that if the state adopted the CDC's 3-foot social distancing recommendation, that would be an impetus for the school district to make a move toward bringing students back to school for full-time instruction.
Under the 6-foot social distancing rules, Gordon said most district classrooms did not have space to accommodate students and teachers, should students be brought back to school full-time. Students are currently attending on a hybrid schedule, with half the students on campus at a time.
The school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. A link for the meeting will be posted on the district website, wenatcheeschools.org.