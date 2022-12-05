WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is seeking community input as the district ramps up efforts to hire a permanent superintendent.
Students, families and other district residents can fill out a survey that includes questions on the positives of the city and district, what the new superintendent should know and what characteristics they should have. The deadline to submit a survey is Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Wenatchee recently completed two community outreach sessions and will wrap up input sessions with staff members this week.
Under the current timeline, the school board plans to select a permanent superintendent by the end of February. McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C, the search firm the district selected earlier this fall, is currently advertising for the position.
The application deadline is Jan. 12, and the board will select semifinalists to interview on Jan. 31. During the first week of February, the board will conduct semi-finalist interviews. The following week, the board will interview finalists for the position.
During the week Feb. 20, the board will host site visits, and the board plans to announce a permanent hire during the week of Feb. 27. The candidate will take over on July 1.
The late school year resignation of previous superintendent Paul Gordon last spring made a standard superintendent search infeasible and the school board ultimately contracted with the North Central Educational Service District to provide superintendent services for the current school year. Through that contract, former Wenatchee educator and administrator Bill Eagle was selected to serve in the role.
