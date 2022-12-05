WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is seeking community input as the district ramps up efforts to hire a permanent superintendent.

Students, families and other district residents can fill out a survey that includes questions on the positives of the city and district, what the new superintendent should know and what characteristics they should have. The deadline to submit a survey is Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

