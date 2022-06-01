WENATCHEE — Sarah Tibbits, a senior at Wenatchee High School, described herself while picking up her items in science teacher Mark Haugan’s classroom.
“I’m like a computer with 70 tabs open,” she said.
One of 472 graduates in Wenatchee High School’s class of 2022, Tibbits and her fellow students will accept their diplomas Friday at the Apple Bowl at 7 p.m.
During a conversation, the Wenatchee senior described her love of playing violin for the past 12 years and a desire to live in a renovated bus and travel throughout Europe. She touched on medical issues her junior year and the struggle of becoming an extrovert during high school.
She expressed a desire to soak up as much information on any subject as she could and her process of writing a 300-plus page manuscript over the past year.
Above all, she talked about embracing the different paths she plans to take in life and a lack of interest in conforming.
“Don’t let people throw you off,” she said.
In the fall, Tibbits will attend Oberlin University, which is about 40 minutes outside of Cleveland. She plans to major in English with minors in history and computer science.
“Computer science is the exact same thing as creative writing. Very different, but the same,” Tibbits said. “In computer science, you write that code … instant gratification. Once you get it right, once you build something with it, instantly you get to see the product of what you’ve done.”
In Wenatchee, she’s the concert master of the chamber orchestra. She also assists middle school and elementary school students with their concerts. Tibbits has served as the president of the Creative Writing Club and is a member of the math honors, regular honors and music honor societies.
Tibbits said she now “has a larger presence than she ever did before,” something she has long thought about. “I always wanted to, but I was always very afraid. You know, you’re always very afraid that people are going to judge you,” she said. “So I didn’t. I just did not, my entire life.”
The process of becoming an extrovert partly came out of necessity after medical issues during her junior year.
“Once you have something incredibly traumatic happen to you... you are finally just like ‘I can do whatever,’ ” she said. “Because there are so much heavier things. It doesn’t matter.”
Haugan, who’s known Tibbits all four years of high school, said she’s been independent since the first day of high school, something that’s not common for new students. In those early years, Haugan wondered if she was putting on an act in an attempt to impress people or show how mature she was.
“This isn’t a put-on. It’s not a ‘try to be something.’ She doesn’t waver. That’s who she is,” he said. “It’s the uniqueness of, sort of, a person who is so well read and so interested in so many things in the world that I just get carried away sort of in her wake.”