221029-newslocal-sportsmed 01.JPG

Wenatchee Sports Medicine teacher Larry Howe, Wenatchee High School senior Freya Rolfs, and Foothills Middle School eighth-grade student Quinten Casas, far left, attend to Foothills Middle School seventh-grade football player Avery Hughes during a game between Orchard and Foothills Tuesday at The Apple Bowl. Hughes had signs of a possible fracture in his right arm and had to receive a splint. It was Casas' first time shadowing sports medicine at a game.

WENATCHEE — Maybe it’s a player moving a bit slower back to the huddle. Maybe it’s an athlete favoring a part of their body. Or maybe it’s someone who just looks a bit shaken up.

Equipped with a fully-stocked backpack, Larry Howe and his band of student were ready for it all.

221029-newslocal-sportsmed 02.JPG

Wenatchee Sports Medicine teacher Larry Howe wraps a bag of ice around the wrist of Orchard Middle School seventh-grade football player Parker Johnson as Foothills Middle School eighth-grade student Quinten Casas looks on during a game between Orchard and Foothills Tuesday at the Apple Bowl. Parker had some minor swelling.
221029-newslocal-sportsmed 03.JPG

Seventh-grader Lily Hanson, left, practices wrapping Rachel Campbell's ankle during sports medicine club before the first bell rings Friday morning at Foothills Middle School. Over the summer Larry Howe's class was remodeled and a professional-grade athletic taping table was installed.
221029-newslocal-sportsmed 05.JPG

Eighth grade students in Larry Howe's sports medicine class identify different ligaments and parts of the knee Friday morning at Foothills Middle School.
221029-newslocal-sportsmed 06.JPG

Eighth grade student Jackson Kovacevich takes a knee injury identification quiz during Larry Howe's sports medicine class Friday morning at Foothills Middle School.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?