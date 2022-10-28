WENATCHEE — Maybe it’s a player moving a bit slower back to the huddle. Maybe it’s an athlete favoring a part of their body. Or maybe it’s someone who just looks a bit shaken up.
Equipped with a fully-stocked backpack, Larry Howe and his band of student were ready for it all.
“That’s why we’re here, just in case,” said Howe, a Wenatchee sports medicine instructor, as he scanned the football field Tuesday evening.
While Orchard and Foothills middle schools battled on the field, another team carefully watched from the sidelines. Howe and students from Wenatchee’s sports medicine program had a keen eye, ready to jump in and assist however possible.
“He’s a little slow to get up,” Howe said to the students after a particularly hard hit in the first half.
The award-winning sports medicine program at Wenatchee High School has expanded to the middle school level. Howe said it’s part of a push over the past five to 10 years to expose students to Career and Technical Education classes earlier in their academic careers.
“The whole thing is getting them thinking about what they’re going to do next,” Howe said.
Roughly 300 middle school students this fall have signed up for the sports medicine class. Howe said many previously had a sibling or family member who took the class at the high school level. Over 130 students take part at the high school, Howe said.
One of the Foothills students, Quinten Casas, said he is thinking about a possible career in sports medicine.
Casas started in the class during the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. After gaining experience in the classroom, he sought to apply it to the real world and stood with Howe on the sideline of the football game Tuesday.
“I wanted to see what it was like on the field,” he said.
Howe said he was surprised with how quickly students grasped the learning material. Over the summer, his classroom at Foothills was been remodeled, with professional-grade equipment installed.
One addition was a $15,000 athletic table, where up to six students can be treated at once, a far cry from what the students used to have. The funding for the table, and the rest of the class, comes from the district's Career and Technical Education program.
“It’s a lot nicer,” Casas said of the new equipment. “We used to be sitting on tables.”
Freya Rolfs, a Wenatchee High School senior, also stood on the sideline Tuesday evening, looking for "anything out of the ordinary." Rolfs was part of Wenatchee's sports medicine team that took third at the Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association State Competition in April.
The event included 55 schools and over 600 students. Rolfs took 19th place in the sports medicine category.
"It provides me a lot of hands-on medical experience," Rolfs said. "It's so much fun."
At the middle school level, long before the first bell rang at Foothills on a recent fall morning, a group of students in the school’s sports medicine club huddled in the classroom, hard at work practicing taping each other’s ankles. The club technically only meets Friday, though Howe said students congregate in his room every morning.
When the bells rang and the first period began, the curriculum for the sports medicine class included a couple of online assessments and an interactive activity.
In the activity, students received a bundle of Popsicle sticks with different ligaments and bones written on them and needed to identify different parts of the foot by touching the stick to the corresponding part of the foot, with their classmates serving the role of practice manikins.
“I like hands-on stuff, so that’s really fun,” student Matt Wilson said during the class. “Out of all of my classes, this is the one I’ve learned the most from.”
With the new equipment, Wilson also offered a few tips on how to wrap an ankle. The work is typically a preventive measure or can reduce additional agitation of an existing injury.
“You’ve gotta wrap it, but not too tightly,” Wilson said. “Your first time, you’re going to do terrible.”
Applying the lessons to real-world experience is a bit dependent on the level of competition. With younger players less familiar with techniques of the game, fewer injuries occur at the middle school level.
Howe and his team had a keen eye for any difference in a player’s mobility, and he said most of the injuries are either abrasions or a flare up of a preexisting injury.
“What’s the best medicine? Precaution,” Howe said.
The treatment goes beyond the middle school level, with sports medicine students and instructors finding their way to nearly every sporting event in the district. The night before, Howe stood on the sidelines of a junior varsity football game.
“We have something every night,” Howe said of the fall sports schedule. Several of the sports, including football and soccer, are high-contact. “Fall is busy.”