WENATCHEE — A proposal to send Wenatchee’s middle and high school students back to classrooms full-time was met with opposition Tuesday by teachers and the majority of school board members.
As a result, students in grades 6 through 12 will continue in hybrid instruction for the rest of the school year. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade returned to classrooms full-time on April 19.
Board member Julie Norton, an outspoken proponent of bringing students back for full-time instruction, pressed the school board Tuesday to make the change.
The board had voted at the March 29 meeting to bring back K-5 students for full-time instruction but to keep 6-12 students in hybrid learning for the remainder of the school year, based on the circumstances at the time. The hybrid model has students on campus in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.
“There were a number of topics addressed during that discussion, and ultimately the board made the decision to adopt the superintendent’s recommendations,” Board President Laura Jaecks said Tuesday of the March 29 meeting. “Since that time, we have all been watching the community transmission numbers and there has been a dip. That’s why we are here today.”
Norton argued that since that time, the numbers are below the CDC threshold to return 6-12 students and the health district issued a statement that kids are safer in school.
“This is a mental health crisis with students that shouldn’t be happening. What is troubling is measuring student mental health with COVID infection rates. The two just don’t line up,” Norton said. “We were told this is a mental health emergency with clear direction that every day matters. Schools around us have decided to open full time. That is something that needs to be considered.”
The Eastmont School District is working on bringing its secondary students back to school next week. Eastmont’s elementary students started full-time this week
Board member Maria Iñiguez said the reality is that school is not prepared to provide a safe learning environment for secondary students. Iñiguez believes the school district needs to redirect its focus and resources to the fall start up so it can safely return all students to full-time instruction. Right now, with the current set up in our classrooms, we can’t do that, she said.
“Eastmont has capabilities. Eastmont has different student counts. Eastmont has different demographics. Using Eastmont School District as a reason is not apples to apples in my opinion,” Iñiguez said.
Teachers and students also have some concerns.
Wenatchee Education Board President Monica Christensen presented a survey of teachers to the board. She said 215 secondary teachers were surveyed on whether the secondary students should come back to school full-time. She said 17% were in favor, 83% were not.
Board member Michele Sandberg said a survey of students also doesn’t support the move.
“Going back to school in person does not honor the majority of the 6-12 graders that did the survey a few weeks ago. They wanted to stay in the hybrid model. I think it is really a disservice if we are doing surveys and not listening,” she said.
Board member Martin Barron said the elementary seems to be successful and that is good to hear. However, he doesn’t think middle school and high school have any of the same conditions.
“Has the situation changed? Have we discovered new considerations we had not thought about before? I don’t think so,” Barron said. “I respect the decision.”
Sandberg pointed out the board receives information whenever students go into quarantine. She said that number is increasing significantly at the elementary and secondary levels.
“I don’t want to blame it on full-time or hybrid,” Sandberg said. “It’s springtime. I know we have a lot of students go off in non-school activities and have contact with other students from other schools. We can’t control that. I believe we had our first in-class transmission this week.”
Sandberg said just because the board has the legal authority to open school back up doesn’t mean they should do it. The board has to make smart decisions, she said.