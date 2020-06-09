WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is gearing up to provide virtual summer school to 1,000 students from kindergarten through seventh grade.
The four-week program, from July 6-30, is open to students from low-income or migrant families and those struggling with reading and math.
“We have increased capacity from 200 to 1,000 ‘seats’ in the summer school program,” district spokeswoman Diana Haglund said, thanks to changes to federal funding programs, along with a variety of grants to cover the estimated $300,000 cost.
In addition to the kindergarten through seventh-graders, some eighth-graders transitioning to high school and high school students in need of credits will be eligible, she said.
“Students are currently being identified and recommended for those services,” she said.
Registration is due by June 15. Parents can contact their child’s teacher or school family advocate for details on eligibility.
“Summer school staff are working hard to replicate as much of the summer school experience online as possible," Haglund said. "Online learning will be coupled with home visits."
Staffing includes 35 teachers, 35 paraprofessionals, nine family advocates, two techs, seven nurses and administrative support. The projected ratio is one teacher and one paraprofessional for 20 students.
“We will try to match the students with staff from their grade and school,” Haglund said.
The online instruction, delivered using an online platform such as Google Classroom, will include predesigned lessons that are applicable to all the students, she said.
The theme for the summer session is “Biomes,” with weekly interactive and engaging modules created by the district’s GLAD (Guided Language Acquisition Design) team.
Home visits will target families that need hands-on support or assistance with students who are at risk of disengaging from learning, Haglund said. Teams of professionals, including nurses, techs, paras, teachers and family advocates, will be available to make house calls as needed.
Paper applications are available at the district office, 235 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, and at school lunch pickup sites. The forms, in English and Spanish, also are posted at wwrld.us/3hbknam.
For information, call Adilene Guerra at WSD Special Programs Office at 662-9634.