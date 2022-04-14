WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon will resign from his position effective June 30. The announcement came during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon.
In his announcement, Gordon cited “family circumstances” for the decision. The school board unanimously agreed to amend Gordon’s contract with the district.
“In my career, I’ve never had a more fulfilling job than serving as your superintendent,” Gordon said after announcing his resignation. “I’m incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our district during our tenure.”
Gordon was selected as superintendent in 2019 from three finalists, replacing Brian Flones. The board previously extended Gordon’s contract through June 30, 2024.
The board also approved a five-year strategic plan championed by Gordon in the fall after nearly two years of planning. Gordon took over less than a year before the start of the pandemic.
In a prepared statement, Board president Martin Barron said the board appreciates Gordon’s work in the district.
“The Wenatchee School board offers understanding for the family circumstances that underly Superintendent Gordon’s departure and express our support for and good wishes to Dr. Gordon and his family on their road ahead,” Barron said. “The board is deeply appreciative of the formative work that Dr. Gordon accomplished during his tenure. The board also recognizes that the district’s journey of improvement is in the early stages…and we are fully committed to completing the district’s improvement projects.”
Before Wenatchee, Gordon served as the Glen Ellyn School District's superintendent. He previously worked as the chief academic officer in the Adams 12 Five Star School District in Colorado.
In a press release, the district said Gordon’s family obligations would take him back to the Midwest.
The board unanimously agreed to create an “executive committee,” Thursday. Barron selected himself and member Laura Jaecks to serve on the committee and develop a succession plan. Jaecks and Barron will consult with Michelle Price, superintendent of the North Central Educational Service District, to determine how to move forward.
Jaecks is the only member who served on the board during the search for Gordon, a point Barron made when announcing his selections.
“The way that I see it is that, the two-person committee is just kind of a brief interim to set the timeline and how we’re going to go about it,” Jaecks said during the meeting. “But that doesn’t preclude board members' involvement in the whole process. Because it’s super important is involved in the decision making on who our transitional leadership is going to be and then ultimately who will be our next permanent leadership.”
Barron stated he does not expect the committee to produce recommendations but rather “an array of options and ways we can go.” Barron said he hopes to have a bulk of the committee’s work done “in about a week.”
