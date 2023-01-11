WENATCHEE — Nineteen educators have tossed their hats into the ring as candidates to be the Wenatchee School District’s next superintendent as of Tuesday. The district's search firm, though, said more could submit applications before Thursday’s deadline.

Steven Lowder, a consultant with the search firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, told the Wenatchee School Board Tuesday night that the timeline for a permanent hire, with a selection in the last week of February, remains on schedule.



