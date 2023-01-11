WENATCHEE — Nineteen educators have tossed their hats into the ring as candidates to be the Wenatchee School District’s next superintendent as of Tuesday. The district's search firm, though, said more could submit applications before Thursday’s deadline.
Steven Lowder, a consultant with the search firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, told the Wenatchee School Board Tuesday night that the timeline for a permanent hire, with a selection in the last week of February, remains on schedule.
At the meeting Lowder provided the board with a summary of a 110-page report the firm compiled from surveying students, staff and others about the district and community, which offered a glimpse into the characteristics the district is seeking.
“Stability of leadership was probably one of the most common things that was mentioned in all of the groups. People want the next superintendent to give a long-term commitment to the community and the district,” Crowder said. “They don’t want that person to come and use them as a stepping stone.”
At the conclusion of the hiring process, Wenatchee could see its third superintendent in as many years. Paul Gordon resigned last year to take the same position in a district near Chicago and Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle was selected to fill the position for one year through a contract with the North Central Educational Service District.
The survey showed what respondents liked and don't like about the community and district.
The positives frequently mentioned about Wenatchee were a commitment to volunteerism, an abundance of student resources and a general sense of pride. Respondents also spoke highly of the district's dedicated staff and diversity.
Crowder said community members' concerns included an impending budget reduction that the district is in the process of addressing.
A budget review process will likely result in staffing reductions to close a roughly $7 million budget gap, which Eagle provided an update on during Tuesday’s meeting.
The groups surveyed by McPherson & Jacobson were also wary of a housing shortage and the poverty rate in the community.
A lack of connection between communities in Wenatchee was also mentioned by respondents.
“Like many communities in the state and across the nation, there is a political divide. And that was shared amongst all of the different groups that we spoke with,” Lowder said. “The new superintendent will need to be able to bridge that gap and marshal those sides to focus their energies and resources upon the needs of students.”
Several groups mentioned the need to rebuild the aging Wenatchee High School. To do so, Crowder said it would be essential to bring the community together.
An April 2018 bond to fund a similar project received 57% approval, below the 60% needed to pass.
The responses will be incorporated into the candidate profile for the position. Once the application window passes, applicant vetting will take place through the end of the month. Board members hope to select a candidate by the end of February.
The contract with the NCESD to provide superintendent services expires on June 30. A full-time superintendent would take over on July 1.
