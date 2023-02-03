WENATCHEE — During the pandemic, Luke Byrd saw bad behavior from a surge of visitors to Washington’s National Parks. First-time visitors veered from designated paths, fed wildlife and took souvenirs.
About 60 million more people visited the country’s National Parks in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from the National Parks Service.
For nearly two years, the Wenatchee teenager has tried to preserve the parks' pristine nature through educating new visitors. Through the process, he raised $10,000 in donations to further the efforts.
“After 2020, the National Parks have seen an increase in visitors who did not understand land etiquette and we're having bad habits negatively affect the land conservation efforts,” Byrd said.
Since April 2021, Byrd has given more than 25 presentations to over 1,000 people across the state on how to preserve the park’s natural beauty.
The influx of ill-informed visitors can cause serious harm, Byrd said. Venturing from marked paths can cause erosion and destroy plant life, feeding animals causes dependency and aggression, taking dogs off trails can impact animal migration and removing items disrupts the natural life cycle.
For Byrd, the campaign is personal.
“First, I’m an avid hiker, and I really enjoy the beauty of all of the parks here in Washington state,” Byrd said. “Second, I’m a Chickasaw, and I have a cultural tie to respect for the land and also understanding it’s people’s responsibility to be caretakers of the land.”
In the presentations Byrd encouraged visitation and increased awareness of the National Park system.
Washington is home to three national parks: Olympic, which saw over 300,000 additional visitors, Mount Rainer, which welcomed over a half million more people and North Cascades, where visitation declined from about 31,000 in 2020 to around 18,000 in 2021.
Byrd’s favorite, North Cascades, is both remote and largely unvisited. Of the 63 parks in the National Parks system, it had the fourth fewest recreational visits in 2021.
Part of the reason for the bad behavior, Byrd said, is confusion around the role of National Parks. National Forests combine recreation and revenue with some conservation, but a National Park is solely for land conservation.
Next week, he will present a check to Washington’s National Parks Fund with the money to fund further park education. A high school senior, Byrd said he hopes to study international relations after graduation.
“I learned that one person can make a difference,” Byrd said. “Like, even if that person is in high school.”
