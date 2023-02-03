Luke Byrd

Luke Byrd, a Wenatchee teenager, has given more than 25 presentations over the past two years on proper etiquette in National Parks.

 Provided Photo/Luke Byrd

WENATCHEE — During the pandemic, Luke Byrd saw bad behavior from a surge of visitors to Washington’s National Parks. First-time visitors veered from designated paths, fed wildlife and took souvenirs.

About 60 million more people visited the country’s National Parks in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from the National Parks Service.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?