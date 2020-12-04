WENATCHEE — Rising COVID case numbers have caused the Wenatchee School District to change its plan to bring back third through fifth graders later this month. The district will instead welcome third graders to the classroom on Dec. 14.
During Thursday's special Wenatchee School Board meeting, Superintendent Paul Gordon recommended bringing back fewer students based on what is occurring within schools.
“It has been challenging in one or two of our schools to continue the mitigating strategies of ensuring our staff and students are safe,” Gordon said. “They have been. ... It has been safe within our schools. We recognize the rates are high. That is why we are going slow.”
He said the district is taking a measured approach to bringing back more of it youngest students for hybrid learning to ensure the academic well-being of students, as well as their social and emotional well-being.
“When we’re in our schools, it is working well," Gordon said. "That is why we believe adding the next group, the third-grade students, will continue to move us forward and allow one more small group to move in.”
The original plan to bring back third to fifth grade after Thanksgiving was reduced to one grade level to make sure the district could keep its schools staffed, he said.
“In one school, it has been more challenging. It has not been something that the school has done. It is just that situation has been more challenging, but we’re working our way through it,” Gordon said. “We feel like this is a very measured, thoughtful approach to educating our students, ensuring the social-emotional well-being, and continuing to progress forward in this pandemic.”
Board member Martin Barron asked Gordon if he had specifically talked with Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler about bringing back third graders. Gordon said he speaks with Butler at least once a week.
“What we are finding is that we are changing the behavior of our students while they are in school to following those same strategies outside the school,” Gordon said. “Hopefully building greater capacity around the mitigating strategies — masking, social distancing and hygiene.”
Gordon said Butler continues to have concerns about large groups of students coming back, which is why they’ve decided to have one grade level versus an additional three.
“In the region, there has been one case of transmission in all the schools that have been open. The schools have been doing a good job. I am not discounting what is occurring in our community,” Gordon said. “We’re moving it forward on Dec. 14, give it a couple of weeks removed from Thanksgiving to try to make sure we get those routines and all those pieces down for our staff. It does take time to create those new routines for our students.”
Third grade adds roughly 50 students per school, he said.
“I appreciate we are looking at one grade level at this time, given the extreme rise (in rates) we have seen in the community. I know we’re hearing a lot from people on both sides. We wonder, are we going to make anyone happy? Probably not,” said board member Michelle Sandberg.
Board President Laura Jaecks asked if the school district was increasing capacity for contract tracing with more students coming back.
Kelly Lopez, the district's' executive director of human resources, said the district is adding a nurse to help with contract tracing, plus principals are stepping in to help out along with all the building nurses.
Gordon said Tuesday's school board meeting will include discussion about the timeline for bringing back fourth and fifth graders, along with a recent survey of staff, parents and students.