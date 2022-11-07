Faimous Harrison

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees announced Monday afternoon that Faimous Harrison will be the college's next president.

Harrison visited both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses and took part in two public forums Thursday. WVC's Board of Trustees unanimously elected him president during a special board meeting Monday.



