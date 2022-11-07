WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees announced Monday afternoon that Faimous Harrison will be the college's next president.
Harrison visited both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses and took part in two public forums Thursday. WVC's Board of Trustees unanimously elected him president during a special board meeting Monday.
Three other finalists visited campuses for similar events last week.
Harrison is currently the dean of California State University-Stockton Campus and has more than 20 years of experience in Washington state's community and technical college system.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Harrison to Wenatchee Valley College and the beautiful North Central Washington region,” said Tamra Jackson, board chair, in a press release. “He brings a wealth of experience working with diverse, under-served students, improving student engagement, and building vibrant, inclusive campuses.”
During a public forum Thursday afternoon, Harrison said he desired to build on current relationships while adapting to the changing educational environment.
“I am humbly honored to serve as the 13th president of Wenatchee Valley College,” Harrison said in the press release. “Wenatchee Valley College’s dedicated faculty, talented professional staff, administrators, and board of trustees are committed to supporting student achievement and success, and meeting members of the diverse communities that the college serves where they are, which was one of the many reasons why I was attracted to this opportunity.”
According to the press release, the board and Harrison have entered into contract negotiations. Contract details will be announced at a later date.
Harrison is expected to begin in January. Current President Jim Richardson's contract expires in December.
