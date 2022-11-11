WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has formally announced a revamped athletic department with hiring efforts that date back before the school resolved a complaint that alleged it violated federal anti-discrimination rules through hiring practices and the athletic participation rates of female students.
Several hires, while new to their position, are familiar faces on campus or have ties to other local colleges and universities.
Hirings came both before and after the school entered into a voluntary resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in February to resolve a complaint that the school violated Title IX. The wide-ranging rule prohibits sexual discrimination by any school or educational program that receives federal funding.
The complaint to OCR centered around a lack of female athletes on campus and alleged different benefits were offered to candidates for men’s and women’s teams.
WVC began to pair head coaching positions at the school with on-campus jobs in July 2021, before the resolution, to entice candidates with full-time pay and benefits. In a press release Thursday afternoon, WVC announced 13 people have been hired in its athletic department since March 2021.
Lance LaVetter took over as the school’s Athletic Director in July. Before joining WVC, LaVetter served in various roles at the University of San Diego, Seattle University, Saint Louis University, University of Portland and New Mexico State University.
The other hires in the athletic department include:
Kris Groce as the women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director in June. Groce previously served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Central Washington University for two seasons and earned a master’s degree in athletics administration from CWU in 2022.
Matthew Vargas as the men’s basketball coach and admissions navigator and started in August. Vargas has 16 years of coaching experience, including at Grays Harbor College and with the U-19 teams in China and Rwanda.
Aaron Vaughn as the baseball coach and assistant manager at the student recreation center and began at the school in July 2021. Vaughn previously coached at Big Bend Community College and has six years of coaching experience.
Antoine Hines as the school’s assistant baseball coach.
Iris Rodriguez as WVC’s head softball coach and college navigator. A WVC alumna and former softball player at the school, Rodriguez spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Portland State and one season at Mt. Hood Community College. Rodriguez began in June.
Matt Files as WVC’s assistant softball coach.
Felix Son Vu was hired as the head coach of the men’s soccer team and the student employment coordinator and began in April. Vu previously served as the interim soccer coach at Ferrum College.
Guilherme Ferreira as the head coach of the women’s soccer team and the international student coordinator and began in June. Ferreira has coached in Brazil, England, Italy and the United States, and has worked with several professional soccer teams.
Maria Adams as the school’s head volleyball coach and outreach and marketing specialist in June. Adams is a WVC alumna and played for the school’s volleyball team.
Steven Neumann as the assistant volleyball coach.
Amy Dehmer as the school’s certified athletic trainer in March 2021. Dehmer previously worked at CWU as the head athletic trainer for the University of Minnesota Crookston’s football team.
Mary Adamski as WVC’s program assistant in athletics and enrollment service in July 2021. Adamski is a CWU grad and is currently completing her master’s degree in higher education administration.
Before instituting the new hiring plan for head coaches, WVC had difficulty attracting coaching candidates. In a letter to WVC, the OCR found the school “struggled to hire coaches for at least one women’s team for several seasons.”
“Prior to instituting the new staffing model, WVC struggled with replacing any coach unless they had another source of income,” Libby Siebens, executive director of community relations at WVC, said in the Thursday press release. “By offering paired positions with a living wage for head coaches, who are integrated into the fabric of campus, and invested in the program, we are confident that benefits for student athletes and the institution will be great.”
Siebens previously said the complaint of different compensation for head coaches of male and female teams "was related to timing" since two men's head coaches were advertised first under the new hiring model.
An initial investigation by OCR found that the college needed an additional 138 female student-athletes during the 2021-2022 school year for their sports teams to match student demographics.
As part of the resolution, the college completed a self-assessment of programs offered to students. WVC submitted a report to OCR on July 1 and had not received a response as of Oct. 6, Siebens previously said.
In the current school year, the participation rate for females has increased this year to 38% of all athletes.
