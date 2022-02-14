WENATCHEE — If you’re a student at Wenatchee Valley College who received a letter stating the school canceled your outstanding tuition debt, it may not be a scam. The college used $353,131 in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to cover 556 students’ debts.
Eligible students attended WVC between spring quarter 2020 and summer quarter 2021. The average amount of canceled debt per student is $635.
Libby Siebens, a WVC spokesperson, said the outstanding debt served as a barrier to student retention since it prevents students from registering for classes for the next quarter. Siebens said students did not need to apply for the debt cancellation.
The money the college forgave is not student loan debt. Instead, it was money a student owed directly to the college for tuition and other fees.
There were no parameters on who was eligible, Siebens said. Some had as little as $4 canceled while some had more than $1,000 canceled.
Siebens said the debt also had a disproportionate impact since 73% of the students who had debt forgiven were students of color, compared to WVC’s student population of just over 50% of people of color.
Student reaction has been positive, she said, with some eager to register for classes.
This relief is a one-time use of stimulus funding provided to the college in the 2021 American Rescue Plan.
WVC previously distributed its allotted $1,233,434 to students as part of the CARES Act, which passed in March 2020. As of Dec. 31, the school has also nearly distributed the entirety of the $1,233,434 received from the CRRSA Act, which passed in December 2020.
Those funds helped provide grants for students to pay for rent, technology, car repair or other expenses related to their education. These grants do not need to be repaid.
The U.S. Department of Education encouraged colleges to use HEERF funds to forgive student debt.
WVC received $3,903,168 in funding in the third stimulus package, the ARP Act, which passed in March 2021. The money WVC used to cancel the student debt comes from this package.
The application deadline for emergency grant money from this stimulus package has passed, and the college is currently processing more than 1,000 applications. Due to the number of applicants, a response can take eight weeks.
As of Dec. 31, WVC has distributed $725,805.70 in ARP funds.
Students who have questions about the status of their application can contact the financial aid office at financialaid@wvc.edu or 509-682-6810. The office will also re-open to in-person services Tuesday.