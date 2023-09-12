WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College selected Dr. Diana Garza as its new vice president of student affairs ahead of the 2023 fall quarter.
She will oversee student service programs and departments such as registration, admission, financial aid, counseling, athletics, and student and campus life.
Garza comes from Boise State University, where she was the senior assistant dean of student affairs at the College of Engineering.
She has over 21 years of higher education experience. She recently finished her term with the Leadership Academy Fellow/La Academia de Liderazgo through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.
Garza holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University.
The vice president of student affairs is a new position the college created after the departure of the vice president of student services, Dr. Chio Flores, who left to be president of Pierce College’s Puyallup campus.
“This position was created with the goal of serving students holistically during their time at WVC,” said WVC President Dr. Faimous Harrison in a news release. “Dr. Garza has a breadth of experience in higher education and a unique perspective as a first-generation college student, making her a great fit for this role.”
