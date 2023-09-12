Diana Garza

Diana Garza, Wenatchee Valley College vice president of student affairs.

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College selected Dr. Diana Garza as its new vice president of student affairs ahead of the 2023 fall quarter.

She will oversee student service programs and departments such as registration, admission, financial aid, counseling, athletics, and student and campus life.



