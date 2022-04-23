WENATCHEE — What does the term "journalist" actually mean? How do journalists go about writing a story? How can students learn to think critically about their news diet?
A decade since Wenatchee Valley College last offered Journalism 101, the course has returned this spring in the hopes of answering some of those questions, among others. Taught by professor Karen Alman, the class is asynchronous and online, meaning students can log in from anywhere and complete work anytime.
Alman said the return of the class is somewhat of a "perfect storm" and all about timing.
She said the course is a way to “address some of the wrongs” that have arisen in the industry, including the rise of fake news. With citizen journalism, social media and other forms of receiving information also increasing in popularity, students also have a variety of ways to receive information that weren't previously available.
The class is fully enrolled at 18 students this quarter.
Whether students plan to eventually enter the journalism field or not, Alman hopes students will become “empowered readers of the news.”
Coursework includes lessons on the history of journalism, ethics, basic interview skills and tactics, among other topics. Students in the course have been enthusiastic so far, but “there’s a lot of skepticism that they’re expressing as well," Alman said.
There’s also a disconnect in how students even receive the news since “a lot of young people don’t read newspapers anymore.”
“The lines between what is news and what is entertainment have been permanently blurred,” she said.
The class has a Twitter account, and a recent assignment asked students about the first major news event they remember. Answers ranged from younger students who the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 to the 2008 election to an older student who remembers 9/11.
Students also selected local events in their area to cover, and future assignments include basic journalistic writing and page design.
Alman’s background in the field includes a journalism degree and work as a public information officer for the Jamaican government. She began teaching at the college in January 2013.
WVC currently offers one journalism course. Depending on logistics, reception and how it fits into the school’s curriculum, this could be expanded to an entire journalism program.
Students at the college previously operated the now-defunct student newspaper, The Knight Life. If the course expands, Alman said she would explore potentially collaborating with other departments including graphic design and photography.
Regardless of potential expansion, Alman hopes the course starts a dialogue and encourages students and families to think critically about their news consumption.
“I tell students, ‘Not everyone who writes is a journalist. Not everything that happens is news,’” she said.