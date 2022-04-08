WENATCHEE — Graduation at Wenatchee Valley College will look, well, like normal graduation this year. For the first time in three years, WVC will host in-person graduation ceremonies for both campuses this June.
The ceremony for the Wenatchee campus will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, in the Apple Bowl. The ceremony for Omak will occur the following day, at 1 p.m. June 18 at the Omak Performing Arts Center.
Both events will require a ticket, and each graduate will receive five tickets for friends, family members and other special guests.
A nurse pinning for both campuses will take place at 1 p.m. June 17, though the location is yet to be announced. While both campuses held virtual ceremonies last year, an in-person nurse pinning ceremony with safety precautions took place near the fountain on the Wenatchee campus.
For details on the ceremonies and to learn more about how to apply for graduation, go to wvc.edu/Graduation.
