WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will require vaccines for students enrolled in in-person classes, according to a Thursday news release.
Fall classes at WVC begin on Monday, Sept. 27. Students are expected to be fully vaccinated prior to the first day of school. Students will be required to document their vaccination status by that date using WVC’s free online documentation tool, which will be available Aug. 16.
Waivers are available for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.
The decision was made, the news release said, in light of the governor’s higher education proclamation last month, and in response to new information surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant.
“We don’t make these decisions lightly,” WVC President Jim Richardson wrote in an email to students. “Throughout the entire pandemic, our goal has always been to put the safety and health of our students and employees first.”
Both WVC campuses, in Wenatchee and Omak, will be reopening fully this September before the start of fall quarter, with all on-campus services and programs resuming normal business hours.
