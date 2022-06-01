WENATCHEE — Yet another school shooting last week has thrust student safety and security into the national spotlight once again.
A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. The gunman was then killed by responding law enforcement.
Locally, officials say several efforts have been undertaken to reduce the chance of a similar event happening in North Central Washington.
Possible action on reducing access to guns
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said the shooting is “a horrific tragedy and one that impacts communities and schools across the country.”
“Sadly, what happened there seemingly could happen to any school in America and that is absolutely frightening,” said Hawkins, a former member of the Eastmont School Board.
While he said there are no easy solutions, Hawkins said a response to these tragedies requires coordination between local, state and federal governments.
“Expanded background checks and early access to improved mental health care are steps that better ensure guns don’t get into the wrong hands while preserving the Constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Hawkins said.
In districts that have multiple school buildings, Hawkins said stationing trained law enforcement or contracted security at each site “may be fiscally unrealistic.”
“This is why strong coordination between districts and local law enforcement agencies is so important for a prompt and successful response, something being scrutinized now in Texas,” he said.
Efforts to increase physical safety
In the Wenatchee Valley, both the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts have dedicated school resource officers.
Wenatchee has two school resource officers through a partnership with the Wenatchee Police Department. A rifle only accessible to police officers is stored inside a gun safe in the school resource officer’s office at Wenatchee High School.
Eastmont also has a school resource officer, through a partnership with the East Wenatchee Police Department, based out of the high school and spending time at each campus.
Martin Barron, president of the Wenatchee School Board, said in addition to school resource officers, the district has hired safety and security personnel to “ensure specific measures are in place and reviewed regularly” to ensure student and staff safety.
Part of the effort around ensuring safety in local school districts has been to modernize their campus layouts.
“Many school facilities are aged and built during a different era. Newer-designed buildings or retrofitted facilities could include fewer entrance points and school grounds equipped with more advanced door-locking systems, emergency notifications, and expanded security cameras,” Hawkins said.
Wenatchee added security fencing around the high school’s portables in 2019, one of several efforts to “harden school facilities” over the past four years, said Diana Haglund, a spokesperson for the Wenatchee School District. Wenatchee has also worked to secure access points, including installing buzz-in intercom systems at most buildings.
In Eastmont, school access is limited to one exterior door, when feasible. The district is currently preparing a bond proposal, and plans to include more fencing, more door locks and other safety improvements.
Eastmont school and district supervisors also carry radios and cellphones. The phones can access feeds from the over 400 cameras in the district. Law enforcement also has access to these cameras.
"Do I feel safe working in schools for almost four decades as well as having my grandchildren in schools? I do," Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen wrote in a message to parents after the shooting in Texas. "Not because I know a horrible thing may never happen, but because I balance the dangers in our world, with the benefits of living and working together to make our communities a safer and better place for those who follow behind us."
Assessing possible risks
The North Central Educational Services District also provides support to the 29 school districts in North Central Washington. Eric Johnson, associate director student safety and well-being, said the NCESD provides support in crisis management, threat assessment and behavioral health.
Johnson said the NCESD utilizes the Salem Keiser-Cascade threat assessment model to promote safe school environments.
"The primary goal is to provide an immediate and systematic response to youth who pose a serious threat to commit acts of violence to others. A team, for instance, might restrict the student’s access to weapons, connect the student and his/her family to mental health counseling, and try to directly address the person’s grievance if possible," he said.
Johnson said the NCESD's behavioral health navigator program "offers no-cost training, consultation and support for suicide prevention, intervention and postvention, as well as behavioral health service and resource navigation."
Officials said intervention and communication are vital in mitigating the risk of threat.
Haglund said the district's use of the Salem-Kaiser-Cascade is primarily "not a criminal investigation but behavioral and social, emotional intervention.”
Eastmont uses a threat assessment process for any threat against students. Threatening incidents "are evaluated immediately by administrators for evaluation and further investigation," according Christensen's message.
Wenatchee also uses positive behavioral intervention supports and a multi-tiered student support system. Haglund said these systems allow school officials “to respond to negative behavior appropriately and to recognize and encourage positive behavior.”
Barron said Wenatchee has worked to create “thriving environment’s in our schools for both students and staff.”
“When people feel safe and know they belong, learning also improves,” he said. “Everyone in our community has an important role to play in ensuring the safety of our schools and it starts with kindness.”