WENATCHEE — Wenatchee schools will work to “maintain organizational momentum” throughout the district over the next 10 months, according to Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle. However, Eagle will likely emphasize the district’s budget.
“Because I am serving in an interim role, my plan focuses primarily on providing stable leadership during this transition period,” he said during Tuesday's board meeting.
Eagle outlined a vision for his year-long tenure, a plan already underway. The plan includes 10 priorities, such as a desire to “work satisfactorily with the board” and the ability to “handle surprises and adverse situations.” It also divides the year into four three-month blocks with action steps he intends to complete.
During his first 90 days in the district, which began when Eagle took the helm on July 1, Eagle wants to visit schools, attend back-to-school socials and make an effort to engage the community, among other plans.
The last point in the first block is “budget review and management.” During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board officially adopted a budget for the 2022-2023 school year, planning which began under previous Superintendent Paul Gordon and Finance Director Janette Jeffris.
Both left the district at the end of June. Wenatchee spokesperson Diana Haglund said Jeffris, who had been with the district for two years, assisted through the final approval process.
The 2022-2023 budget calls for the district to collect $139.2 million in general fund revenue and spend $141.4 million in general fund expenditures. After the year, the district projects an ending balance of $13.9 million in the general fund.
During his presentation, Eagle said multiple times the district’s finances would be a priority, saying he wanted to create “some fiscal stability moving forward.”
“Another priority that is emerging for me is to work closely with our fiscal department, our HR team, our cabinet team, union leadership and the board as we begin to adjust our budget to better align with our decreasing enrollment trends over time,” Eagle said.
During the budget planning process, several presentations noted the district could see larger classes and staff adjustments due to declining enrollment. The school district projects a 700 student decline and 60 fewer certified employees over the next four years.
Enrollment could decrease from 6,989 students in the 2021-22 school year to 6,237 in 2025-26 and certified employee staffing could decrease from 588 in 2022-23 to 528 by 2025-26, though those figures could change.
According to a June budget presentation, Wenatchee also projects that by the 2025-26 school year, the budget will decrease to $122.1 million in revenues and $123.5 million in expenses.
Eagle’s plan for the year includes steps in each section to assist in the search for a permanent superintendent, a process that will span much of the academic year, culminating in working “with the school board and cabinet on a transition plan” in April, May and June, which will likely be after a candidate is selected.
