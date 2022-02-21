Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Pinnacles Prep is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for students entering grades 6, 7 and 8.

The deadline to apply to the public charter school is 5 p.m. Wednesday. A weighted lottery will be held Saturday, if needed. Siblings are automatically admitted when one sibling is admitted to the school. The preferences for the weighted lottery are:

  • Five additional tickets to the students of full-time staff members
  • Five additional tickets to students from economically disadvantaged situations. This includes if a student is eligible for free or reduced lunch, or on another form of public assistance.
  • Two additional tickets for students from under-performing schools. This is defined as a school with a score or five or less on the Washington School Improvement Framework.

Students who don't meet one of the three preferences will receive one ticket.

As of Feb. 16, the school has received more than 60 applications for grade 6; 16 applications for grade 7; and four for grade 8, in addition to the students currently enrolled.

Applications can be submitted via a google form at wwrld.us/Pinnacles. Those with questions can contact Israel Garcia at israel@pinnaclesprep.org or via phone at (509) 888-6464.

