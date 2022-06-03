WENATCHEE — Daniel Luviano's high school experience wasn’t prototypical.
He transferred high schools midway through, worked a graveyard shift at a hotel much of his final year and will graduate as a fifth-year student.
Luviano is one of 118 WestSide graduates who will receive their diplomas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the campus' back lawn.
The soon-to-be graduate said he’s proudest of this year, his last. Partly that comes from being “more open and being more willing to have conversations with people I didn’t know.”
“I think that was, kind of, one of my proudest moments, on top of being able to produce a lot more work than previous years,” he said. “And being able to graduate.”
Initially a student at Wenatchee High School, a need for credits prompted Luviano to transfer to WestSide early in his high school year. There, he found his groove and began to thrive.
“The environment was just a lot better at WestSide,” Luviano said. “A lot of what people would say about it is completely wrong. At first, I guess, I was a lot more nervous. But once I was there, it was a lot better.”
Through a digital media arts class at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center, he started to turn a lifelong enjoyment of video games into a career path, something he hopes to continue in the future.
Luviano plans to take a gap year to save some money and decide on his path.
“I have seen Daniel grow so much during his time at WestSide, and he has become a natural leader in and out of the classroom,” said Wade Holmes, a WestSide social studies teacher.
Luviano said at WestSide he learned how to be more extroverted, something he said Holmes helped him with. “He’s a big factor in me learning to grow,” he said. “His willingness to accept people for who they are.”
For most of this year, Luviano worked the night shift at a hotel from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. He would then get up and go to school Monday morning after only a two-hour nap. Though it was tiring, he said it was “a pretty good experience.”
He also still completed his school work, something his teachers took note of.
“Daniel managed to balance a demanding work schedule in addition to his studies, all while actively participating in various extracurricular activities such as the Yearbook and Visiting Artist programs here at WestSide,” Holmes said. “Daniels's passion for filmography and his naturally creative spirit will lead him to succeed wherever life takes him next.”
As he looks to start his next chapter in life, Luviano offered a piece of advice for his fellow students.
“Not everything is easy. You just have to work hard to get what you want and go where you want,” he said. “You won’t always get the result you want, but you know, life keeps going and you have to just learn how to adapt and keep growing as a person."