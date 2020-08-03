NCW — Here is a rundown of some of the back-to-school plans currently in the works for districts across the region. In most cases, districts have decided to move forward with an all-online start that will transition to a phased-in hybrid model when COVID-19 case numbers reach levels acceptable to local health officials. The details, though, are still in progress.
A few districts continue to plan for all options, awaiting further direction from the state. Most districts also are offering year-long internet academies that will remain online no matter what happens with the pandemic. For the details and updates, check with the local school district.
Bridgeport School District: No response. First day of school: Aug. 31.
Cascade School District: Online start. Final plan presented to the Cascade School Board Aug. 10. Partnership being explored with YMCA to provide child care, with details to come. First day of school: Aug. 26
Cashmere School District: Online start. Details are still being decided, said Superintendent Glenn Johnson. First day of school: Aug. 31.
Eastmont School District: Online start. First day of school: Aug. 26.
Entiat School District: Online start, with details to be released in the next few weeks, said Superintendent Miles Caples. First day of school: Sept. 2.
Lake Chelan School District: The district continues to finalize its plans, Superintendent Barry DePaoli said, with building principals hosting work group sessions with staff, parents and students this week. The work is focused on two options, one for distance learning and one for a hybrid schedule that either will be alternating full days or everyday half day. Child care services are being factored into the planning, he said. First day of school: Sept. 2.
Manson School District: Voni Walker, who started as Manson’s new superintendent July 1, said the district is expected to officially announce plans this week, but is developing a model for all possible scenarios. All of those, she said, will be “more robust, structured and consistent” than instruction offered in the spring. “It has been helpful to have time for planning.” The district also is working on plans to support families with childcare needs. First day of school: Aug. 27.
Mansfield School District: No response. First day of school: Sept. 2.
Orondo School District: Online start is anticipated, said Superintendent Steve McKenna. The district anticipates moving to a phased-in, face-to-face instruction as directives and guidance from the health district allows. First day of school: Aug. 26.
Quincy School District: Online start, with move to hybrid model based on guidance from Grant County Health Department. The expectation, said Superintendent John Boyd, is for the remote learning to continue at least through the first quarter, which ends Oct. 30. First day of school: Sept. 2.
Waterville School District: Two models — remote learning and face-to-face phased-in learning — are being discussed. A decision is awaiting direction from the state, according to a community letter posted Thursday. First day of school: Aug. 31.
Wenatchee School District: Online start. First day of school: Aug. 26.