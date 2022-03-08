OLYMPIA — The Washington state Department of Health published new guidance on Tuesday that will guide public schools after the statewide indoor mask mandate ends Friday.
Starting next week, masks will be an optional accessory in most settings for school staff and students in Washington. For districts across the state, this will be the first time this school year that face coverings won't be required inside classrooms.
"Students, children and staff will have the choice to wear a mask at school and/or at provider settings, with the expectation that others' choices will be respected. Some may need to wear a mask because they or a member of their household is high risk for severe COVID-19 disease," reads the guidance.
Here's what's changing and what's staying the same.
What's new
Social distancing measures, regular COVID testing of student-athletes and restrictions on performance arts events will no longer be required.
"While masks are no longer required universally in schools ..., there will be situations when the use of well-fitting masks may be temporarily required for individuals by (the Department of Health) and/or local public health," according to the new guidance.
Masks may also still be required to be worn universally if a classroom or an extracurricular group, such as a sports team, is experiencing an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as two or more positive COVID-19 cases with at least two cases of onset symptoms within 14 days of each other, the guidance reads.
Masks may also be recommended during activities with high risks of transmission, such as during choir or band class.
Staff working closely with students with disabilities should also "strongly consider" wearing personal protective gear, including a mask.
Federal transportation guidelines were also updated recently, meaning students riding public school buses will no longer have to wear them on their bus rides, either.
What's staying the same
Schools will continue to offer students, staff and visitors masks at their entrances if they want one.
And Washington state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate still remains in place for public school employees and teachers. Students at this time are not required to be inoculated.
Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to isolate for at least five days until symptoms improve and they are without a fever, per requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Unless they test negative before a return after infection, masks will still be "strongly recommended" for students and staff in their first five days back.
Those who contract symptoms will still be required to stay home and get tested, as well as report any possible infection to the school.
Public schools also will still be required to provide access to quick COVID testing to their staff and students.