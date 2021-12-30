WENATCHEE — When the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope launched Friday, it did so loaded with equipment a 2006 Wenatchee High School graduate helped develop.
Keira Brooks works at the Space Telescope Science Institute based in Baltimore, Maryland, and has worked on the project for nearly six years. Her team is tasked with aligning the 18 mirror segments on the telescope, the largest ever launched. The mirrors need to fold due to their size. They were constructed with gold to ensure the telescope captures infrared light.
“I’ve seen those 18 segments up close and personal and been in the same room as them,” she said. “It’s hard to say goodbye to something like this; it’s just such a fascinating project.”
These mirrors ensure the light is properly reflected into the telescope’s cameras. Brooks worked to make sure the 18 mirrors created one reflection.
The daughter of John Newbery Elementary third grade teacher Ingrid Brooks and a Wenatchee native, Keira Brooks said she’s long had a fascination with space. One of her first memories is gazing up into the stars, something her parents used to help calm her.
Brooks said the science teachers she had in high school made a big impact on her, specifically in physics, biology and chemistry.
“I’ve always been much more of a science person and a math person. You know, I love to read but I don’t really like to write,” Brooks said with a laugh.
This interest continued in her studies at the University of Washington, where Brooks studied astronomy and physics. She graduated from UW in 2010.
“And then from there, I realized that the thing that fascinated me the most was not the stars anymore, or the galaxies or anything like that, but the instruments that we have to be able to see them,” Brooks said. “They take a lot of problem-solving and patience, and those are all things that really fascinate me.”
After graduate school, Brooks was hired at the Space Telescope Science Institute and immediately began working on the telescope.
When reflecting on what it was like to see a rocket successfully launch the telescope last week, Brooks briefly paused. “I’m not sure if I can really describe it in words,” she said. “It’s a massive amount of emotions. Both relief that it went off so perfectly, but also kind of a little bit of nervousness and terror because I’m part of the team that will be helping to make sure it’s in perfect working condition.”
While Brooks said her work on the project is far from over, she feels her team is up to the challenge.
“It’s a lot of excitement, but it’s also the realization that my job isn’t done,” Brooks said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
Brooks said first images from the telescope are still months away. To find out more information about the project, go to jwst.nasa.gov.