WENATCHEE — Students this year have less time to apply and will face more competition for Washington State Opportunity Scholarships.
The scholarships are designed for students from low-middle income families who have committed to a career in science, technology, engineering or math.
The state Legislature, partnering with private employers, established the program in 2011, offering $22,500 over four years for students pursuing a bachelor's degree in a high-demand field. The idea was to boost interest in STEM careers to meet workforce needs. A Career and Technical scholarship was added in 2018, offering $1,500 per quarter for scholars pursuing a certificate, apprenticeship or associate degree in a STEM, health care or high-demand field such as welding, manufacturing or information technology. The scholarship dollars are flexible and can be used to cover tuition, fees and other costs of attendance such as housing, transportation, food and more for students attending college in the state.
For the past four years, the North Central Educational Service District and Apple STEM Network has championed an outreach and awareness campaign for the scholarships that boosted the numbers. In 2015, 36 students received a total of $810,000. In 2018, 83 students in the region received scholarships totaling $1.87 million.
Changes in the program this year could see those numbers drop.
The application window for the four-year baccalaureate scholarship, which opened Jan. 6, closes on Feb. 6. Previously, students had until the end of February to apply. The career and technical scholarship application period runs Jan. 13 to Feb. 6.
The number of scholarships offered also has been reduced. In 2015, a private donation increased the number of scholarship awards from 750 to 1,850 for four years. This year, the number returns to 750, making the scholarship application more competitive.
For application information, talk to the school counselor or go to waopportunityscholarship.org.