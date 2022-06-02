EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School senior Jovani Cortez-Alejandre will walk across the Town Toyota Center stage Friday and accept his diploma, something he doubted he would ever get to do.
“I’m very proud of where I’ve gotten,” he said.
His first year in high school, Cortez-Alejandre said he was behind on credits and getting in trouble while at school. His grandfather in Mexico passed away while he was in school. And the shift to remote learning during his junior year was “really quite difficult” as he struggled with some teachers’ instruction.
Though he fell behind, Cortez-Alejandre said he worked hard to get caught up and graduate with the 491 members of Eastmont High School’s Class of 2022.
He also recently received a four on the STAMP test, the highest grade on an exam that tests foreign language proficiency.
“I wasn’t always an academic person,” he said. “I was never someone who was on top of my grades. So I basically opened my eyes and realized I needed a diploma.”
Had this realization not happened, Cortez-Alejandre said he would have likely dropped out of school, and he credits Eastmont teacher Dan Sapp with helping him realize the importance of education. Sapp regularly called Cortez-Alejandre for check-ins and would make sure he completed his classwork.
“He’s a really big influence on me and a really big supporter,” he said. “And I really appreciate everything he’s done for me in the last years of my high school.”
Sapp, an interventionist at the high school, started working with Cortez-Alejandre when he was a sophomore. Sapp said he worked to “nudge him in the right direction.”
I know that Jovani has experienced a lot of adversity,” he said. “He’s encountered some obstacles, challenges. And despite those things that he’s been faced with, he has persevered and shown a lot of resilience.”
Ryan Tullar, another Eastmont teacher who has known Cortez-Alejandre since 2020, described him as “a really kind young man who’s been dealt quite a hand in life.”
“A lot of kids who go through what he went through truly fold and roll over,” Tullar said. “Jovani has never given up and has worked very hard to graduate on time.”
Both educators described Cortez-Alejandre as kindhearted and someone always willing to help his fellow students.
“He’s the kind of young man who can one day help others to see the silver lining and rise above that which weighs them down,” Tullar said.
Cortez-Alejandre said although he’s never been school-oriented, he’s thought about getting his associate degree. He also has his eyes on a business career. Above all, he wants to do “things that would help other people other than myself.”
And he has a piece of advice for his fellow graduates.
“Never give up,” he said. “And if you fall down, get right back up. And take a step forward. Don’t worry about whatever’s behind you or beside you. Focus on what’s next.”