LEAVENWORTH — With COVID rates in Chelan County rising to more than 600 cases per 100,000 last week, the Chelan-Douglas Health District cautioned school districts about bringing back more students to school for in-person learning.
Wenatchee and Eastmont school district last week delayed bringing back more students. Cascade and Cashmere appear poised to do the same, while Chelan may not necessarily take the advice of the health district.
“I’m well aware of where the health district is at,” said Lake Chelan School District Superintendent Barry DePaoli. “We have a board meeting on Tuesday where we’ll finalize some of those decisions. It’s interesting, the solution with the lowest health risk, remote learning, has the highest educational cost. So that is the dilemma we face.”
Cascade Superintendent Tracey Beckendorf-Edou said she listens to the health professionals.
“When the health district is strongly recommending against something, I think it is important to listen to them. They are the ones who know that world. We take their recommendations very seriously in the Cascade School District,” Beckendorf-Edou said.
Lake Chelan now has preschool to sixth grade in school. Preschool to first grade started Oct. 19 and second to sixth grade started Nov. 9. DePaoli said the school district is scheduled to bring back seventh- and eighth-graders Dec. 7.
He said they have not decided when to bring back high school students.
“For me, the challenge of moving forward is how to balance the benefits of in-person instruction with the safety of teachers and staff. That is really where our dilemma is at,” DePaoli said. “So on Tuesday, we’ll finalize where we are at prior to the holidays and move forward from there.”
Cascade has preschool to fifth grade back in school on a hybrid model, plus some small groups of special needs kids at the secondary level.
Beckendorf-Edou said there have been some positive COVID cases in families with connections to the district.
“We have had some situations of something that spread within a family, so I’m not saying we have not had any. What we have not had is transmission at school,” Beckendorf-Edou said. “If somebody tests positive, they quarantine or if they are in close contact with someone, they quarantine and don’t come to school.”
DePaoli said a pair of teachers contracted COVID-19 a couple of months ago and another staff member just recently. That prompted the school district to shut down a couple of classrooms at the elementary school.
“Just like the other schools, you have protocols in place, and you follow. We do our best to mitigate the virus. So far, it has been very successful. We’re confident about the mitigation factors we have in place in our schools. We’ve worked really hard on those,” he said.
DePaoli knows bringing more students back to school might increase the odds of transmission of the virus to students staff.
“I’m always concerned about the safety of the staff. I also know the transmissions at schools is low. It’s the dilemma of, how do you balance the benefits of in-person instruction with the safety of staff?” he said. “When you look at safety and health, you also have to consider the wellbeing of the student. We have a lot of students now struggling, more than ever. This is a really important time for us.”
Beckendorf-Edou said she gets a lot of pressure from parents on all sides of the issue.
“I get pressure from people that want it completely open with no restrictions. I get pressure from people that want us to be completely remote. I get pressure from every single direction,” she said.
DePaoli said he gets pressure from both sides as well.
“It’s no different than where the country is at. We’re a microcosm of the nation. We have a lot of people who feel kids should have been back in school a long time ago and we have folks who don’t think we should open schools for some time yet,” DePaoli said. “It’s no different than where we are at as a nation. You have to look at what is in the best interest of your kids and your community and make the best decision you can.”