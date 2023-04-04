CASHMERE — The Cashmere School District will replace the piping in Vale Elementary School kitchen this week, part of a plan after 14 faucets in the district tested for elevated levels of lead earlier this year.
Superintendent Glenn Johnson said follow up testing has not shown other contributors in the district's water. The district also tested the water source from the city's main line to the faucet, which did not show elevated levels of lead.
The district determined Vale Elementary does not have lead piping.
"We did all of those different testing for different possible contributors, and none of those showed us any kind of any kind of significant source, and we also did the source water," Johnson said. "With that, we went well above what we're required to do, but we want to get to the bottom of it."
Initial results from state-mandated testing in January showed seven samples at Vale Elementary School, one at Cashmere Middle School and six at Cashmere High School had led levels above 5 parts per billion (ppb).
Initial testing at Vale showed one steam kettle at 119 ppb and another at 71 ppb. Follow up testing showed lower levels of lead in the kettles, though they still ranged from 4.2 ppb to 15.6 ppb. Other faucets in the district ranged from 7 ppb to 25 ppb.
Following the test results, the 14 faucets were immediately shut off. Several at the high school will not be used again.
Follow up testing showed elevated levels of lead in several of the district's faucets.
After the district sent a March 7 letter to community members, Johnson said the positive tests would not have an impact on student drinking water. The district has six months to develop a remediation plan.
"We don't have any drinking fountain right now in the district that is on, and accessible, that is elevated for lead," Johnson said Tuesday.
On Tuesday the district began to replace the hot and cold piping in the Vale kitchen, where several sinks tested for elevated levels of lead. The work is expected to be complete on Friday.
The district will also replace a staff handwashing sink in the elementary school.
"Anything that we replace, we're going to retest before ever reactivating it," Johnson said. "And that goes for the one fixture at the middle school and the handful at the high school."
Three water fountains in the high school locker rooms, each of which the state Department of Health tested at 10 ppb, will not be used again, as the district installed drinking fountains nearby prior to the elevated test results.
Cashmere is one of many districts in the region that could test for elevated lead levels in the coming years as district work to meet a June 2026 deadline to complete testing on buildings built or plumbing systems installed before 2016.
Districts must also conduct following up testing at least every five years.
According to the Department of Health, 547 schools were sampled between January 2018 and March 2020. Nearly 19% of the almost 30,000 samples collected showed results above the 5 ppb threshold.
The state maintains a database of results between 2018-2020, though results related to the mandated testing are not yet in the system. In addition to developing a remediation plan, districts must also notify the community when results exceed the 5 ppb threshold.
"Children are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of lead exposure as their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults," according to the DOH. "It is important to minimize the risk of exposure as much as possible, not just in the home but also in schools."
In 2021, the legislature apportioned $3.47 million in grant funding for lead in water remediation. Johnson said the district will look to apply for grant funding to fund some of the costs associated with remediation.
The school district will spend about $30,000 to replace the pipes in the kitchen at Vale Elementary school.
The district hosted a roundtable panel last week with representatives from the Department of Health, the Chelan Douglas Health District, and a consulting company conducting follow up tests, among other experts, to discuss the positive tests and plans for remediation.
"We're not done, and we're going to keep working on this," Johnson said.
