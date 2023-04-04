Vale Elementary.jpg

Vale Elementary in Cashmere

 Provided photo/Cashmere School District

CASHMERE — The Cashmere School District will replace the piping in Vale Elementary School kitchen this week, part of a plan after 14 faucets in the district tested for elevated levels of lead earlier this year.

Superintendent Glenn Johnson said follow up testing has not shown other contributors in the district's water. The district also tested the water source from the city's main line to the faucet, which did not show elevated levels of lead.



