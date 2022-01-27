EAST WENATCHEE — Work to remodel Eastmont’s five elementary schools is coming to a close, with crews completing final details on the projects.
The projects are on budget, though COVID did slow down the renovations, said Seann Tanner, the district’s maintenance and facilities director. “We had numerous delays getting things opened up,” Tanner said.
The projects included 20 new classrooms, gyms, recreational facilities and upgrades to some of the district’s dated campuses and facilities.
The additional classrooms are spread between Cascade (2), Rock Island (6), Lee (2), Kenroy (5) and Grant (5) elementary schools. The project also included new cafeterias at Cascade, Rock Island, Lee and Kenroy.
While the cafeteria at Rock Island Elementary School was previously down a flight of stairs and closely resembled a basement, the school’s new sunlit lunchroom features large windows.
The projects are part of Eastmont’s new grade reconfiguration. Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year the elementary schools in the district will house grades kindergarten through sixth grade before students transition to one of the two junior high schools for grades seven through nine. Eastmont High School will remain for students 10 through 12.
Funding for the additional classrooms and cafeteria came through a $20 million capital levy in 2016 and a $10 million grant to reduce class sizes for kindergarten through third grade.
MH Construction was the general contractor for the projects after being awarded a $22.35 million contract in December 2019. The project remains on budget.
Work on the projects began shortly before the pandemic stopped briefly in the spring of 2020, though it resumed shortly after.
“We never anticipated the problems that COVID would bring. They were challenging, to say the least, for all parties,” Tanner said. “But I think they built great character in a lot of people.”
With help from county officials, Eastmont received temporary certificates of occupancy for the buildings when the schools opened in the fall. Permanent certificates have since been issued for the five elementary schools. The paperwork certifies the building meets state and local building codes.
Contractors are currently completing punch lists for the projects. Some work, such as landscaping at Rock Island, will wait until spring. Landscaping at Cascade was completed in late fall before the snow arrived.
Tanner said renovations were far enough along that supply chain issues didn’t provide a barrier for the major renovation work. But things like door hinges were more challenging to get.
For the most part, these issues have been resolved, though Tanner said there are still a few items the district has trouble getting.
For example, at Lee Elementary, the missing items include cabinet locks, magnetic door latches, most cubby shelves, door adjustments and other miscellaneous shelves.
Beyond supply chain issues, Tanner said COVID created a general worker shortage for the completion.
In addition to the new classrooms and cafeterias, the concession stand and bathroom facility at the Eastmont High School’s baseball field was also remodeled as part of the renovations. Close-out work is currently ongoing on that project.