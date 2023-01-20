WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has partnered with Community for Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) to assist in completing college financial aid applications during workshops each of the next two weekends.

CAFÉ is hosting workshops on Jan. 21 and 28 from 1-4 p.m. at their office located at 766 Mission St. The workshops will be to assist in the completion of applications for FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and WASFA, the Washington Application for State Financial Assistance.



