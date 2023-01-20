WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has partnered with Community for Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) to assist in completing college financial aid applications during workshops each of the next two weekends.
CAFÉ is hosting workshops on Jan. 21 and 28 from 1-4 p.m. at their office located at 766 Mission St. The workshops will be to assist in the completion of applications for FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and WASFA, the Washington Application for State Financial Assistance.
According to a joint press release, funding for the partnership comes from state money set aside to assist with financial aid outreach and college participation.
“CAFÉ’s main pillar is education. We believe that education is the key to success and strive to provide learning opportunities to all in our community no matter where they are,” CAFÉ co-founder Alma Chacón said in the release. “We are so excited to partner with WVC because we believe in the excellent learning opportunities that the college offers and the difference they make for the people in our communities.”
In addition to the workshops, CAFÉ can assist with applications Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call (509) 415-8274.
