WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College celebrated nearly 60 graduates of it's associates degree of nursing program during a ceremony Friday afternoon.
At the ceremony 58 graduates from the Omak and Wenatchee campus' were celebrated by a nearly full auditorium at Wenatchee High School.
"Today marks a momentous occasion as we gather here to celebrate your journey as nursing students and to you honor your dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the noble profession of nursing," Director of Nursing Programs Jenny Freese said during the ceremony. "The pinning ceremony stands as a symbol of tradition from nursing students to the role of graduate nurses."
During the ceremony the graduates took the Nightingale Pledge, an oath composed in 1893 and is a modified version of the hippocratic oath, according to the Vanderbilt School of Nursing. It recognizes Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
The graduates held a lit candle during the ceremony, which is a symbol of the nursing profession.
Last week, the college recognized 14 graduates of their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Since 2017, 100 students have received a BSN at WVC.
The college will hold a graduation ceremony for the Wenatchee Campus at the Apple Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday. The Omak campus will celebrate their graduates Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Omak Performing Arts Center.
