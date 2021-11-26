WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College is one of 150 community colleges advancing to the second round of a competition for a portion of $1 million in prize money from the Aspen Institute.
The initial selection process was in part based on retention and graduation rates. The Aspen Institute program aims to improve student outcomes, especially among low-income students and students of color. This is the first time WVC advanced to the second round.
WVC will soon submit a detailed application for the next round. A 15 member Aspen Institute panel will then scrutinize college data and areas the college wishes to spotlight.
“Because this is a national-level recognition, we’re going to highlight two areas that we’ve already received recognition,” said Libby Siebens, a WVC spokesperson.
This includes WVC’s dual enrollment program that offers both Running Start and College in the High School. In these programs, students can earn both high school and college credit at the same time.
Siebens said they will also highlight the partnership between the college and the Colville Confederated Tribes. WVC created its first tenure-track position in American Indian Indigenous Studies and offers nine such courses.
If WVC is selected to proceed past round two, the final round of the process includes an onsite visit from the Aspen Institute and an additional look at college data.
“It’s early in the process,” Siebens said. “It’s exciting, but there’s a lot of work ahead.”
Winners will be announced in spring 2023. Eight other Washington community colleges were selected for the list. One, Walla Walla Community College, previously received the award. Several others have been named finalists.
The prize money is typically split between several institutions. This year’s winner, San Antonio College, received $600,000. Four other colleges received $100,000 in prize money.
The Aspen Institute is a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit organization focused on advancing a more equitable society.
