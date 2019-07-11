WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College wants business owners to weigh in on what training to include in a potential new four-year bachelor’s degree in business.
If the program moves forward, it would be the fifth bachelor of applied science degree offered by WVC, joining nursing and engineering technology degrees introduced in 2017 and teaching and data analytics which could start as soon as winter quarter.
A 24-question survey about the proposed business degree was posted to the college’s Facebook page Wednesday, designed to measure interest in hiring employees with an applied science business degree and determine what skills and areas of expertise are most needed.
Based on the results, the workforce education advisory committee will determine next steps, said Libby Siebens, a WVC spokeswoman.
“A proposal takes about a year to develop,” she said, including putting together a program outline and getting it through the state approval process.
The bachelor of applied science degrees offered by WVC are more hands-on than bachelor degrees offered by four-year universities that include more theory and research, Siebens said. Most build on two-year professional and technical degrees.
The data analytics program is a good example, she said. It stemmed from the needs of public utility districts and tech companies looking for a specific emphasis on math and science. WVC received final approval last week on the program from the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.
“It could be as early as winter 2020 when the program begins,” Siebens said.
The teaching degree, for preschool through third-grade special education, has been approved by the state board, but is waiting on a sign off by the Professional Educator Standards Board and Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
An agriculture degree also is in the early research stage, she said.
Enrollment and anticipated enrollment in the bachelor degree programs varies. The first class of 19 nursing students earning RN-to-BSN degrees graduated in August 2018 and 16 graduated in 2019. This year, 16 students are enrolled full-time and two are enrolled part-time, Siebens said.
WVC’s total enrollment is about 7,000 students.
For the link to the business degree survey, go to wwrld.us/2XGn3Xa.