WENATCHEE — The deadline for Wenatchee Valley College student COVID-19 vaccinations has been extended to Nov. 1.
The previous deadline was the start of classes on Sept. 27. Students must either attest they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or be approved for an exemption by the same date, according to a Friday news release.
Other changes include:
Those who do not meet the vaccination deadline may be disenrolled from in-person classes and/or have a hold placed on their registration for winter quarter.
Philosophical or personal exemptions are no longer permitted, per the governor’s most recent proclamation. Exemption forms are now required.
Students who are taking online classes are not required to be vaccinated. However, per the governor’s proclamation, any student visiting campus for services other than curbside pickup or drop off must be vaccinated or have received an approved exemption, regardless of whether they are taking online classes.
To be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, students need to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine by Sept. 20, Pfizer no later than Sept. 27 and Johnson & Johnson no later than Oct. 18.
WVC employees’ vaccination deadline is Oct. 18, per the governor’s proclamation.
Students and employees can document their vaccination status using an online documentation tool through their ctcLink accounts. Instructions can be found at wvc.edu/PublicHealth.
Masks are currently required for everyone on WVC campuses, in accordance with the statewide mask mandate announced Aug. 18.
Both WVC campuses have fully reopened on-campus services. Classes start Sept. 27. In-person, hybrid and online options are available.
