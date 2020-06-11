WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College English professor and poet Derek Sheffield is giving the commencement keynote address for this year’s Class of 2020 at the virtual ceremonies June 19 and 20.
Some other graduation events are kicking off this week.
First up, WVC nursing students earning bachelor degrees will celebrate their accomplishments at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The celebration follows a 1 p.m. virtual poster session.
Friday is also the deadline for students to submit their photo and brief video message to be included in the virtual graduation ceremony next week.
The next round of commencement events start June 19 for Wenatchee campus grads and June 20 for the Omak campus.
Nurses take the lead, with pinning ceremonies at 1 p.m. June 19 for the associate degree grads at both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses.
The online commencement ceremonies for the graduates in arts and sciences, workforce and allied health starts at 5:30 p.m. June 19.
Sheffield, who recently won the Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize judged by Mark Doty, will get the ceremony started. His book, “Not for Luck,” will be published in 2021 by Michigan State University Press. His first collection, “Through the Second Skin,” was a finalist for the Washington State Book Award.
He is a co-editor of “Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy.”
The lead up to the ceremony also includes a recorded reading by American novelist and poet Gary Soto of his poem “Oranges” from his collection “Fire in My Hands.
The program also will feature WVC President Jim Richardson and administrators.
The names, earned degrees, certificates, diplomas and photos of graduates then will be displayed as part of the virtual graduation ceremony. The grads will be divided into three groups:
- 5:30 p.m.: Arts and sciences students
- 7 p.m.: Workforce education students
- 8 p.m.: Allied Health students
Students are encouraged to attend the portion of the ceremony for whichever area they are graduating from.
The Omak campus commencement will begin at 1 p.m. June 20 and will take place all at once for students in all areas. Sheffield also will provide the keynote address for that celebration.
All students graduating this year also have been invited to walk in next year’s commencement exercises.
For details, go to wvc.edu/Graduation.