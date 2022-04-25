WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will host two events this week as part of the school’s 7th Annual Stand Against Racism event.
This year’s theme is “We Can’t Wait: Equity and Justice Now!” and will take place on the Wenatchee and Omak campuses. Both events will feature informational booths from organizations and presenters on critical race theory, reproductive justice and living wages, among other topics.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Tuesday’s event is at the WVC fountain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A march and block party will be held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Participants should meet at the YMCA thrift store before the march.
Wednesday’s event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Omak Campus’ Native Garden. A march from 3 to 3:30 p.m. will begin at Omak Park.
Organizations including the YWCA NCW, WVC College Assistance Migrant Program, WVC Chicano/a Studies and 12 Tribes Resort and Casino have sponsored the events.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.