WENATCHEE — In celebration of Friday’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Wenatchee Valley College is inviting the public to participate in a fun, free, two-part event.
Face painting, skull decorating, traditional altares and free antojitos are featured from noon to 2 p.m. in Van Tassell Lounge, accompanied by a presentation on the history of Día de los Muertos as a traditional Mexican, Central and South American holiday by students Sebastian Garcia and Lizbeth Rivera. College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Program Assistant, Edgar Salamanca will be the Master of Ceremonies.
The second part of the celebration is from 6-9 p.m. in Van Tassell Lounge, featuring more history, skull decorating, face painting and traditional altares, along with folkloric dancing and traditional music.
This event is presented by Campus Life, Equity & Inclusion, CAMP, Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, North Central Regional Library, the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College, and student clubs WVC KAIZEN, WVC Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (M.E.Ch.A.) and WVC Queer Straight Alliance.
Daily parking passes on the Wenatchee campus cost $2. Parking permit machines are available in the Wells Hall/Music and Art Center, Smith Gym, Brown Library and Sexton Hall lots. Students must have valid WVC parking permits.