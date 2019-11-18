WENATCHEE — Current and future Wenatchee Valley College students are invited to get help with applying for financial aid at a workshop from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Check-in is in Wenatchi Hall’s first-floor atrium. The event will take place in the second-floor computer lab, room 2205. Parents also are welcome and encouraged to attend.
WVC experts will be on hand to help students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). Assistance will be available in English and Spanish.
Students need to bring:
- 2018 tax forms
- Their parents’ 2018 tax forms (if filing as a dependent)
- W-2 tax statement(s)
- Their parents’ W-2 tax statements (if filing as a dependent)
- Federal Student Aid ID and their parents’ FSA ID — the username and password created on the federal website, studentaid.ed.gov
Tips for college preparation, admission and scholarships also will be discussed, along with information about the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) and Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) program.