WENATCHEE — As of Tuesday, 92% of Wenatchee Valley College’s full-time employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 11 employees received a medical or religious exemption and accomodations.
A total of 17 exemptions were filed before a Monday deadline for employees to prove their vaccination status. The six employees who had their exemptions approved but did not receive accommodations were either terminated or retired, according to a WVC news release.
Monday’s deadline was set under state requirements issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in August for employees at colleges and universities to be fully vaccinated or seek an exemption. The numbers from WVC are for full-time employees and do not include part-time faculty, part-time hourly, student employees, volunteers or contractors.
According to a press release from WVC, these numbers could still change. Unvaccinated employees who said by Monday that they wanted to be vaccinated have 45 more days to get the vaccine while on unpaid leave.
The temporary accommodations employees receive must be reviewed by the college within 60 days of being granted. If the accommodation is denied, the employee faces termination. According to WVC, masking and social distancing are not sufficient enough accommodations for those who sought exemptions.
“We understand that this isn’t easy for anyone,” said WVC President Jim Richardson in a Tuesday press release. “It’s a loss for the individuals affected and for everyone at the college who will feel the impacts of their departure. However, as a state agency, we fully understand our commitment to the safety and health of the community.”
Students were not covered under Monday’s mandate, though they face a separate deadline of Nov. 1 to be either fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption. To comply, a student would have had to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine no later than Monday. The deadlines for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots and a waiting period, were in late September.
Students who do not meet the November deadline may be either unenrolled from their classes or have a hold placed on their accounts. Students in completely remote classes are not required to be vaccinated. Students who visit campus for any reason beyond curbside pick up and drop off are required to be vaccinated or have an exemption, regardless of if they’re in online classes.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a WVC spokesperson had not responded to questions about what percentage of students are fully vaccinated and how many were seeking religious or medical exemptions.