WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College associate nursing program has been granted continuing accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or ACEN.
“The ACEN commends the flexibility, courage and resiliency demonstrated by nursing program faculty and leaders, and their institutional colleagues during the global pandemic,” ACEN wrote in the notification letter. “The ACEN would like to offer a note of thanks for maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to the students and your communities.”
The associate nursing program helps prepare students to take the examination to get the license as a registered nurse. WVC has 50 students in the nursing program each year. It has been accredited since 1971.
“I applaud the nursing faculty and staff for their steadfast commitment to quality education and student success,” said Dr. Jenny Capelo, director of nursing programs.
Capelo said accreditation is an opportunity to have external agencies evaluate the nursing program for excellence.
"They look at every component of our program form curriculum to administration to faculty to students, resources, etc. They evaluate how we are doing and what is working well and identify areas to work on for program improvement. It’s a very in depth review," she said.
The next accreditation visit has been scheduled for Fall 2028. Learn more about ACEN at acenursing.org.