WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students will have more in-person class options this fall, with COVID-19 vaccinations encouraged, but not required.
According to a Friday news release, the college will offer classes in a variety of formats — online, hybrid, in-person and a combination of online and in-person — starting in the fall. That's a change from the past year when most classes were online only. The in-person classes will follow health and safety guidelines set forth by national, state and local health agencies.
While vaccinations are not required for students and employees, WVC president Jim Richardson is encouraging students and employees to consider getting vaccinated.
“Looking forward, we must consider how to provide the most opportunities to our students while still ensuring the safety of everyone on our campuses,” he said in the news release. “While the decision to get vaccinated is a personal one, making the choice to get vaccinated protects not only our campus communities, but our friends, families and the communities we live in."
Vaccinations help prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said, which will lead to a more in-person opportunities on campus.
"Health and safety on our campuses is something we are all responsible for," he said.
Students and employees were invited to a vaccine information session May 11, and the Chelan-Douglas Health District hosted a May 13 vaccination clinic at the campus.
WVC has been operating mostly remotely since winter quarter 2020. Those who are on campus or are visiting campus are being asked to practice good hygiene, maintain social distancing and to stay home if they are sick. A symptom form is required for anyone visiting campus.