WENATCHEE — Lunch and dinner for students and their families are part of Monday’s new student orientation day at Wenatchee Valley College.
The main events are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, 1300 Fifth St. Parking is free. The sign-ins and sign-ups start earlier.
Find out about student identification at the Campus Life office in Van Tassell from 8 to 10 a.m.
Check in at the Rec Center from 10 to 11 a.m. for games, music and a tour of the facility.
Lunch and the orientation kick off is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Five group break out sessions follow, designed to introduce students and families to the resources available on campus. Dinner, music and raffle prizes are set from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 682-6868.
Monday is also the day when applications and tuition are due. Classes start Sept. 23.